One dead, two injured as tree falls on bike

Una: A 23-year-old man was killed and two persons were injured when a tree fell on their bike due to strong winds in the district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Haroli area on Wednesday night, they said. The three injured were taken to Una hospital where the doctors declared Sundan dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott
2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages
CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam
For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes