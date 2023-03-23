One dies, 3 fall ill after eating mushrooms, cauliflower

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 22

A migrant labourer died while three others were taken ill after consuming mushrooms and cauliflower at Badah village in the Kasauli tehsil late last night.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Shaukat. Those taken ill are Amarnath Sharma (35), Virender Sharma (44) and his son Nitish (16). All of them hail from Bihar but were residing in Panchkula. They were hired as carpenters by a Badah resident.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the four migrants fell ill after consuming mushrooms and cauliflower. While one of them died, the other three were stable and referred to a higher medical care institute.

They had purchased mushrooms from a vegetable shop at Garkhal, which had also supplied them to local hotels. However, no such case of food poisoning has been reported from anywhere else.

The DSP said the post-mortem report of the deceased would reveal the actual cause of death though doctors had cited heart attack as the underlying reason.

All four migrants had complained of vomiting last night. They were rushed to the Dharampur CHC. He said staff of the food safety authority would lift samples for the lab analysis of the food to ascertain whether it contained some toxic element.