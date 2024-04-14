One held for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 13

The police yesterday arrested Kushal (53) for allegedly raping a minor girl (14) of the Bhalyani panchayat in Lug valley of this district.

According to the police, the victim and her family members lodged a complaint against the accused at the Kullu women police station and stated that Kushal had raped her for the first time on August 15 last year.

The complainant added that after that the accused had also made physical relations with her in the months of November, December, January, February and a few days prior to Holi this year. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The medical examination of the victim was also done. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the accused had been arrested yesterday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu