One killed, 17 hurt in mishap

Solan, June 11
One person was killed and 17 others were injured when a pick-up utility vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Banswala village in the Kala Amb area of Sirmaur district this evening.
All injured were taken to Nahan Medical College. Two were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
