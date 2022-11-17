One killed, 2 hurt as car plunges into gorge

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 16

One person was killed and two were injured when a car (HP 71 -6852) they were travelling in plunged into a 400 m gorge on the Ronhat-Chopal road at Dhau ki Dhar village in Shillai sub division of Sirmaur district this morning.

The ill-fated vehicle was en route to Sainj Khud-Ronhat when the mishap occurred as the driver lost control of the car. The locals and the police rescued the injured and rushed them to a hospital at Ronhat.