One killed, few injured in accident near Atal Tunnel

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 14

One tourist from Maharashtra died while a few others were injured as a tempo traveller with 20 occupants, including children, met with an accident near South Portal of Atal Tunnel in Dhundhi today.

According to the information, the tourists were returning from the Lahaul valley when the vehicle overturned on the road and hit the parapet. The injured were rushed to Lady Willingdon Hospital, Civil Hospital and Harihar Hospital in Manali.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said the deceased has been identified as Abhijeet Patil (30) of Mumbai.

