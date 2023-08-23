One killed, four injured as truck rams into car

Solan, August 22

One person was killed while four others injured as a multi-axle truck rammed into a car plying ahead of it on the Paonta Sahib-Yamunanagar highway at Lal Dhang this afternoon.

The multi-axle truck was en route to Behral from Yamunanagar when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

According to the police, the truck's brakes developed a mechanical fault and it rammed into the car in speed. The conductor was killed on the spot while the driver fled the spot.

The four car occupants suffered injuries and were taken to the Civil Hospital at Paonta Sahib for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Sajan Kumar (32), Sushil Kumar (32), Anamika (35) and her daughter Liara (8). All of them hail from Yamunanagar, Haryana.

Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Singh said the identity of the deceased conductor was yet to be established. Efforts were afoot to trace the truck driver, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

#Paonta Sahib #Solan #Yamunanagar