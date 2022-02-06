One killed in Kullu accident

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 5

One person was killed when a vehicle fell down a gorge near Sarsadi village in the Manikaran valley of this district yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell down the gorge. Gopal of Chong village died on the spot.

In another incident, a parked car (HP-65-8484) was damaged as a tree fell on it near Choj in the Manikaran valley yesterday. According to the information, a big pine tree fell on the car parked along the road due to a landslide last night.

The occupants had got out just 15 minutes before the incident occurred. The traffic on the Kasol-Manikaran road was blocked for some time. The machinery of the Public Works Department removed the debris and restored the road to traffic. DC Ashutosh Garg said there was no loss of life but the car was completely damaged.