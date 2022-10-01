One killed, one injured in car mishap

Hamirpur, September 30
One person was reportedly killed and one was seriously injured as the car (DL 3CA 2-5077) they were traveling in fell in a gorge near Gwaradu village, near here, today. The deceased was identified as Ashwani Kumar. He was a teacher in government school, Pohanj, and was native of Maniyana village.
The injured Jaswant Singh of Jhokhar village is a lecturer in the same school. It was learnt that both were going to school in the morning when their car fell in 400 feet deep gorge. Ashwani Kumar reportedly died on the spot while the injured was rushed to the Tauni Devi hospital. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive