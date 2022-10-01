One killed, one injured in car mishap

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 30

One person was reportedly killed and one was seriously injured as the car (DL 3CA 2-5077) they were traveling in fell in a gorge near Gwaradu village, near here, today. The deceased was identified as Ashwani Kumar. He was a teacher in government school, Pohanj, and was native of Maniyana village.

The injured Jaswant Singh of Jhokhar village is a lecturer in the same school. It was learnt that both were going to school in the morning when their car fell in 400 feet deep gorge. Ashwani Kumar reportedly died on the spot while the injured was rushed to the Tauni Devi hospital. A case has been registered.

