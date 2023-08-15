3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

Shimla, August 15
Three more bodies were recovered from the debris of the collapsed Shiv temple here on Tuesday.
Eleven bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide in Summer Hill. The landslide had razed the temple on Monday morning, trapping several people inside.
Eight bodies were recovered on Monday.
The NDRF team joined the rescue and search operation on Tuesday morning.
According to locals, 10 bodies have been identified so far.
As for the number of people still stuck inside, the locals say at least nine people they know are still missing.
Besides, there could be some others not known to the locals, said Jagdish Thakur, a local.
