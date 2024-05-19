One-way traffic on Manali-Leh NH restored

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 18

The Manali-Leh national highway (NH-03) has been opened for traffic movement by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairman and Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said today. He said that a large part of the Baralacha Pass road was still one-way due to the accumulated snow and one-way traffic would be permitted between Darcha and Sarchu on alternate days from tomorrow till further orders.

The DC said that vehicles would be allowed to move from Darcha towards Sarchu on May 19. Heavy vehicles, 4X4 vehicles and chained four wheelers will be allowed only from 7 am to 12 pm. The movement of motorcycles and light vehicles will be restricted due to icy road conditions. The movement of vehicles will be allowed from Sarchu towards Darcha only on May 20. He said that this arrangement would continue till further orders. The DDMA chairman said this time table would be strictly followed to avoid traffic jams and to ensure no inconvenience is faced by commuters. Vehicular movement would depend on weather and road conditions, he added. He urged the vehicle owners and truck unions to cooperate.

