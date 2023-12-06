One year in office: Cabinet expansion soon, generation of resources govt's topmost priority, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Grappling with a fiscal crisis, the first year in office for Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been challenging with unprecedented rain and floods leaving a trail of destruction with over Rs 12,000-crore losses. Having gone through a rough patch on the personal health front, he is back to his old routine, with resource generation being his topmost priority.

Excerpts:

What are your achievements in first year of rule?

Considering the fact that we inherited an economy which was in a shambles, we succeeded in identifying areas for resource generation like auctioning of liquor vends, imposition of water cess on hydro power and amending the power policy. Evacuation of 75,000 stranded tourists after rain and restoring water and power supply within 48 hours gave me a sense of fulfilment. With little relief from the Centre, we announced a Rs 4,500-crore relief package from our own exchequer.

Your take on talk of possible Operation Lotus in HP?

Such speculation does not bother me one bit as I became the CM not to enjoy power but for “vyavastha parivartan” and to serve the people. These are propaganda tactics of the BJP to keep the glimmer of hope alive for its cadres with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls. Whether or not I am the CM, I will continue to serve the people of the state.

There are murmurs of resentment within the CLP over delay in Cabinet expansion. Will this affect poll prospects?

The Cabinet expansion will be carried out shortly. Dedicated Congress workers who have served the party selflessly will be rewarded. The entire party is united and I am confident we will perform well. The people of Himachal will not forgive the three BJP MPs for failing to seek a special relief package from the Centre.

Your government has come in for a flak for failing to honour 10 guarantees. Your take?

Notwithstanding the financial constraints, we gave the old pension scheme to 1.36 lakh employees so that they can lead a life of dignity after retirement. The first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-Up Scheme has been launched to provide employment. Besides, schools of excellence with English medium will be opened across the state. Had it not been for the catastrophe, we would have honoured other guarantees as well, which too will be fulfilled.

What will be your agenda and targets in the second year of rule?

Even as our financial health continues to remain grim with the Centre imposing restriction on loan raising and funding under externally aided projects, we will bring in major qualitative reforms in the education and health sectors. We hope to generate an additional Rs 1,100 crore by March 2024 as we await the grant of Rs 9,798-crore rain damage relief from the Centre. So tapping revenue-generating areas like tourism, hydro and solar power, industry and mining will remain our top priority.

