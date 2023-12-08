One year of Sukhu govt: Most development projects for Kangra in nascent stage

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 7

With the Congress government completing a year in power in HP on December 11, many projects it had announced for Kangra, the biggest district in the state, are once again in focus, with many still in nascent stage.

Notably, the government is planning to celebrate its one year in power in the state by organising a rally at Dharamsala on December 11.

The Gaggal airport expansion in Kangra district was one of the biggest projects announced by the government. It had earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the project in the Budget this year.

According to information, officials have been preparing relief and rehabilitation plan for about 2,500 families that would be displaced due to the project. After the plan is finalised, the process of land acquisition for the project would begin.

Involving an investment of Rs 500 crore, the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus is another big project. The government had so far not deposited Rs 30 crore for transfer of about 56 hectares of forest land to the CUHP at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, said sources.

The case for transfer of money to the Forest Department was sent by the district administration to the government in July. The CUHP administration has also been lobbying for transfer of land at Jadrangal so that the work on the north campus could be started.

Another big project that was announced was a zoological park in the Dehra Assembly constituency. According to the information, the national zoo authority has granted in-principle approval for the project. The government is likely to start the fencing work in the Bankhandi belt of the Dehra Assembly constituency for the park.

The government had also announced to expand and modernise the milk plant at Dagwar in Kangra district. It had announced to buy cow milk at Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre after the Dagwar milk processing plant was modernised. The sources said although 2.5 hectare government land had been transferred, the modernisation work was yet to start.

A convention centre, with Rs 200 crore funding from Asian Development Bank, has been planned at the Zorawar stadium in Dharamsala. The land has been allotted for the project, but the foundation stone is yet to be laid.

The sources further told The Tribune that IT parks at Dharamsala and Palampur were other ambitious projects. However, these projects are yet to take off.

