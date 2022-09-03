Online firms hurting traders' biz: Shimla Ex-mayor Adarsh Sood

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

Former Shimla Mayor and Congress leader Adarsh Sood has alleged that local traders and the state government are suffering losses due to online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart etc.

“As these companies do billing outside the state, the government does not get tax on goods sold by these companies in Himachal,” says Sood.

He adds, “We are not against online companies doing business in the state. All we want is that these companies should be allowed to do business in the state only when they have their warehouse and offices here. It will ensure that the state gets 50 per cent of the GST on goods consumed. While the BJP hasn’t done it, we will ensure it is done when the Congress comes to power.”

Meanwhile, the growing business of online companies is hurting local traders, who struggle to compete with them in terms of product prices. “Traders contribute a lot to the economic health of the state and Central governments. Besides, local businesses offers employment to many people. So, their interests needs to protected,” says Sood.

He alleges traders/businessmen could not make the most of the good tourist season this time due to the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the district administration.

“In the name of exhibition, the MC and the district administration allowed outsiders to do business on the Mall Road and the Ridge. This hurt the interests of local businessmen, who were trying to recover from losses suffered during the pandemic,” he adds.

He says that traders’ interests are being hit under the Shimla Smart City Mission as well.

