Online pooja facility for Kangra temples started

Dharamsala, December 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the state’s first online “Divya Pooja Pranali” for the temples of Mata Bajreshwari, Mata Chamunda and Mata Jawalamukhi in Kangra district so that devotees could have virtual darshan of the deities.

He said that online pooja shall enable devotees to have the darshan of these important shrines from the comfort of their homes by logging onto website http://kangratemples.hp.gov.in. He added that through the website the devotees could have seamless experience of performing online pooja and could also obtain slips for the darshan of these ‘shaktipeeths’. The platform would also facilitate online receipts of donations made.

Sukhu said that devotees could also book slots for special pooja or occasions, inn, acquire online ‘prasadam’, make online donations and purchase religious idols and books through the website. The district administration had collaborated with India Post to ensure delivery of such items to the devotees on their doorsteps, he added.

He said that the government was actively promoting tourism in the state, besides focusing on religious tourism and strengthening infrastructure at shrines to provide all basic amenities there. He released the 2024 calendar of the Chamunda Nandikeshawar Mandir Trust on the occasion.

