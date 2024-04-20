Una: Online tests for Agniveer entry from April 22

Our Correspondent

Una, April 19

Online examinations for entry into the Indian Army as Agniveers for aspirants from Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts will be held from April 22 to May 7. In a press release issued on behalf of Col BS Bhandari, Director, Hamirpur Army Recruitment Office, admit cards have been uploaded by the office on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, from where candidates can download them.

Col Bhandari said candidates from Hamirpur district could appear for the examination at one of the two centres — Ayan Digital Zone and Gautam Group of Colleges— while the two centres for candidates from Una are Ayansh Computer Center and KC Group of Institutes.

The Director said for the candidates from Bilaspur, the online tests would be conducted at Modern Architecture Infra Service Provider. He advised the candidates to carefully note down the date, time and centres for examination.

