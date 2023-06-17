Only 15% MBU passouts opt for degree verification

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 16

Around 2,340 students acquired professional education at Manav Bharti University (MBU) from 2014 to 2019, while only 371 (15.85 per cent) of them have come forward to get their degrees and marksheets verified. The university is embroiled in a fake degree scam.

A six-member committee headed by the Solan SP was formed by the Governor in August 2022 to verify the degrees of students. Around 7,700 students had enrolled with the university from its inception in 2009 to 2020 before it was raided by a special investigation team of the Solan police in March 2021.

The committee could not secure any record from the education regulator or the higher education department to verify degrees of the students enrolled till 2013 as all record had been lifted by the SIT probing the scam.

LR Verma, university’s administrator, who is also part of the committee, said, “A criterion was chalked out to verify and issue marksheet and other documents to genuine students.”

It was verified whether the data as regards students’ enrolment sent to the education regulator, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, Shimla, for that particular session. The committee also noted if the record of the student was found as per the allotted seats and whether it reflected in the Green Sheet register as well as the admission disclosure list sent to the regulatory commission.