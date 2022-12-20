Only 17 Covid cases in Himachal, 6 in hospital

Shimla, December 19
Even as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for Covid-19, the health department says there is no need to worry as the situation was totally under control. “The positivity rate at the moment is much lower than even one per cent. So, there’s no need for any concern over the incident,” said an official from the Health Department.
Also, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 17 and only six patients are admitted to hospitals for Covid-19.
However, the government has not stopped testing for Covid-19. On Monday, 371 individuals were tested and just one of them was found positive for Covid.
