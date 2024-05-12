 Only BJP can ensure development: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Only BJP can ensure development: Anurag Thakur

Only BJP can ensure development: Anurag Thakur

Only BJP can ensure development: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a rally in Hamirpur on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 11

BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur today said that only a BJP government could bring prosperity and development in the country and Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag, while addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk here, alleged that the Congress was planning to snatch the rights of weaker sections of society to appease minorities. He added that the Congress and its allies had tried to weaken Sanatan Dharma in the country but failed.

He said, “Congress leaders are trying to create fear among the people of the country by talking of Pakistan having nuclear bombs. Anyone who tries to look towards India with an evil eye will be pulverized.” He added that in the past ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored the dignity of the country that Congress leaders had demolished. He added that the country had emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world and Modi had envisioned to make it the third largest economy.

Anurag said that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Vidhan Sabha byelections. He added that he would remain indebted to the people of the parliamentary constituency for electing him four times consecutively. He was connected to them emotionally and committed to serving them.

The Union Minister for Information and Technology said that the state had witnessed development during the two tenures of former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar. He added that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had ushered in development with the support of the Prime Minister.

He said that in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister had given Rs 1,471 crore for the construction of AIIMS in Bilaspur, Rs 128 crore for the IIIT, Una, Rs 512 crore for Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dehra, Rs 140 crore for Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, Rs 355 crore for a Medical College in Hamirpur and Rs 495 crore for the PGI satellite centre in Una etc.

Anurag said that the BJP had fulfilled promises that it had made in 1950 and fulfilled them when got an opportunity in 2019. He added that the abrogation of Article 370, removal of ‘triple talaq’ and the construction of the Ram Mandir were a few of them.

He said that the BJP government had also completed the construction of the Somnath Dham, Kashi Vishvanath Dham, Kedar Nath Dham and the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. On the guarantees that the Congress had given to people before the last Assembly elections, Anurag said that the Congress had betrayed whosoever came close to it. He added that the Congress had not fulfilled promises made before the elections. Former Chief Ministers Jai ram Thakur and Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal also addressed the gathering.

‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Hamirpur

  • Anurag Thakur took out a roadshow 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Hamirpur district and said the enthusiasm of the people clearly suggested that they had made up their mind to vote for the BJP
  • Thousands of men, women and youngsters from Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts also joined the procession
  • The roadshow was organised a day after a show of strength by the Congress after its candidate Satpal Raizada filed his nomination papers from the Hamirpur seat on Friday
#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha


