Mining: Only four stone crushers seek nod to use 80 bhp machines in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 1

There are only a few takers for the government policy to allow the use of 80 bhp machine in mining operations. Following the demand of the mining sector, the state government had amended the Mining Act in February this year and allowed the use of 80 bhp machines in mining operations. It was expected that most of stone crusher owners in the state would apply for permission for the use of 80 bhp machines in mining operations.

However, sources say only four stone crusher owners from the state applied for permission for the use of 80 bhp machines and three out of them had been given permission by the Mining Department. All three that have been given the permission to use these machines are located in Una district. There are around 150 stone crushers in just Una and Kangra districts.

The sources said most of the stone crusher owners had not applied for the use of 80 bhp machines as it was limited to just loading of material. The stone crusher owners, however, demanded the permission for mechanical mining with the use of machines.

As per the Mining Act, mechanical mining has been banned in the state. The stone crusher owners in the state have been alleging that it was not possible to do manual mining as mandated in the act. They allege that almost all other states allow mechanical mining in leased areas and Himachal is the only state that is still persisting with law for allowing manual mining with shovels. They say that most of the cases of the illegal mining registered in the state are because of the law that only manual mining is allowed.

The state government in February this year allowed the use of 80 bhp machines in mining. However, the permission came with a rider that these machines would be used only for loading material in trucks and not for excavating material.

Rakesh Prajapati, Director, Industries, Himachal, says that three stone crusher owners have been given permission so far to use 80 bhp machines only for loading. He adds there are a few takers for the government’s decision to allow the use of 80 bhp machines, which is allowed only for loading. The mining industry, however, is demanding permission for mechanical mining in leased areas.