Only green crackers allowed this Diwali, but hardly any checks in Shimla markets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

Even as the district administration has allowed bursting of only green crackers for two hours on Diwali night, there is hardly any checking in the markets to ensure that there is violation of the NGT orders, banning use of traditional crackers.

Even as claims are being made about green crackers being less polluting, both air and sound, by almost 30 per cent, there is very little awareness among people about what exactly is a green cracker. Apart from this, checking on the part of officials to ensure that traditional crackers were not being sold was near absent.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi also issued an order today regarding use of only green crackers and that too for only two hours between 8 and 10 pm on November 12. The State Pollution Control Board too has recommended use of only green crackers for which awareness is being created.

“We have tried to create awareness among people to only use green crackers as per NGT orders so that the pollution levels are less,” said Anil Joshi, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). These crackers are certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and have a QR code.

Joshi said use of green crackers had been permitted only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali night. Green crackers are supposed to create less sound pollution as these create sound of 110 -12 decibel as compared to 160 decibel by traditional crackers. “Green crackers should not have any sulphur and potassium nitrate to ensure there is less emission. They also emit more water vapour, thus reducing air pollution,” added Joshi.

The State Pollution Control Board has urged people to buy green crackers from only registered vendors who have been issued a licence.

What are green crackers

Green crackers are supposed to create less sound pollution.

These create sound of 110 -12 decibel as compared to 160 decibel by traditional crackers.

Green crackers should not have any sulphur and potassium nitrate to ensure there is less emission.

They also emit more water vapours, thus reducing air pollution.

#Diwali #Environment #Green Crackers #Pollution #Shimla