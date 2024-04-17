 Only people’s votes can save democracy: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Only people’s votes can save democracy: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Only people’s votes can save democracy: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Targets Jai Ram for approaching EC against filling of forms for Rs 1,500 grant

Only people’s votes can save democracy: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and state Congress president Pratibha Singh address a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that it was the strength of the votes of the people of Himachal that could save democracy and defeat autocratic forces that were trying to destabilise a duly elected Congress government.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The people of Himachal have to decide whether they want to keep democracy alive or support turncoats, who have switched sides despite being elected on Congress ticket. The people of Himachal must teach a lesson not only to the BJP but also to those legislators, who went against their mandate. They must avenge themselves for such an undemocratic move of the BJP by ensuring the victory of the Congress on all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats.”

He said, “The people of Himachal have to decide whether they want a corruption-free government or representatives who can be bought and wooed by other parties, defying their mandate. Our government has set up a new recruitment board at Hamirpur to ensure that there is complete transparency and fair selections rather than paper leak as was the case during the BJP regime.”

He added, “The electorate of Himachal had given mandate to the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections and we tried to come up to their expectations. The Congress had fulfilled its election guarantees of the restoration of the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting itself, a Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women and a Rs 680 crore start-up scheme for the youth to make Himachal a green state.”

Sukhu said, “The women of Lahaul and Spiti are being given a Rs 1,500 monthly assistance and 2.37 lakh women, who were getting Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,100 social security pension, are also being given Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance, which will help them lead a respectable life. The government is also going to raise the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years.”

He lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for approaching the Election Commission of India against filling of forms by women in the state for getting the Rs 1,500 per month assistance. “Despite the BJP’s best efforts, we will provide all eligible women Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance April onwards after the elections are over,” he added.

Sukhu said that the Congress government had generated Rs 2,200 crore revenue in its 15-month rule to make Himachal self-reliant. “The state witnessed the worst-ever natural disaster last year but the government provided help to people from its own resources. While people, including children, donated money liberally, the Central Government did not provide any special financial assistance to Himachal,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Democracy #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

5
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

9
India

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

10
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’: AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

College student killed, 2 injured as car falls 50 feet off flyover in Gurugram

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas