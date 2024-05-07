Open CSD extension counter in Tihra, demand ex-servicemen

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

Himachal Pradesh United Front of Ex-servicemen (JCOs & OR) chairman Capt Jagdish Verma (retd) said military Canteen Stores Department (CSD) extension counters had only been established in Samirpur, Dharampur, Sandhol and Bhoranj areas, where the strength of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their dependants was less.

“A letter to Army headquarters and the CM has been sent with an appeal to consider opening of new CSD extension counter at Tihra. It has also been requested that eligibilities applicable to the plains of Punjab, Haryana and other states to open a CSD extension counter should not be applied to Himachal because of the its geography,” said Verma.

Tehsil Tihra of Mandi district, where the strength of ex-servicemen and their dependants is over 3,000, had been ignored for the facility, he claimed. Due to lack of CSD extension counters at Tihra, the beneficiaries are facing a lot of inconvenience in getting their entitled CSD facility in their area.

He said, “We are not against opening of CSD extension counters in these areas, but the areas with more strength of ex-servicemen should also be taken into consideration.”

“Tihra town is around 20 km away from Sarkaghat CSD canteen. Due to non-availability of a CSD extension counter in Tihra, they are forced to travel to Sarkaghat having a single link road and limited bus services to avail the facility,” he said.

