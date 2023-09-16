Open-heart surgeries at Tanda hospital from Sept 25: Shandil

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today said that the Cardiac Surgery Centre established at the Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital (RPGMC) at Tanda in Kangra would start functioning from September 25.

He said that a team from the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Shimla, would assist in open-heart surgeries at the Tanda hospital. He gave credit for the centre to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s commitment towards providing state-of-the-art facilities in the health sector to the people of the state.

Shandil said, “The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, was the first institution in the state to start open-heart surgeries. On an average, 20 to 25 surgeries are performed at the IGMC every month with a success rate of more than 95 per cent.” Patients of all age groups were being provided free treatment for all kinds of heart diseases under the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat Health Care Schemes, he added.

The minister said that more than 4,000 patients from allover Himachal Pradesh had undergone open-heart surgeries at the IGMC. “The state government is determined to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to people near their homes. The government is working to strengthen health institutions with the latest technology, besides starting robotic surgery facilities in all medical college hospitals soon,” he added.

