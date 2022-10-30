Open to public service if given a chance: Kangana

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 29

“I am open to public service if given a chance. I will consider myself fortunate to serve the people of my home state Himachal,” said Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut here today.

Ranaut said if the people of Himachal, especially Mandi, and the BJP wanted her to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in 2024, she would be willing to do so. “There are better people who should come forward in politics,” she added.

She said, “India has witnessed a change after 2014 with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of the country. A feeling of nationalism and a sense of pride prevail among every Indian today. Every citizen feels connected with the Prime Minister, as he talks about the issues of commoners.”

Kangana said, “I come from a political family (Congress) but we got transformed and officially joined the BJP after seeing the functioning of the Prime Minister post-2014.”

Talking about the political scenario, she said Rahul Gandhi was no match for Narendra Modi and freebies offered by AAP would not work in Himachal.

About her vision for Himachal, she said education and health were her top priorities and advocated for world-class institutions on the pattern of Gurukul. “Girls in the state need more opportunities and there should be more seats in national colleges and universities for Himachalis,” she added.

Kangana said sustainable development by keeping nature intact was the key to go forward in the state. Increased snow activities like ski resorts could help promote tourism.