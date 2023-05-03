Operation Kaveri saved my life: Sudan returnee

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 2

“The war-torn Sudan will remain in the current situation for a long time and will not return to normal soon,” said Deepak Agnihotri, a returnee from Sudan who arrived at his native village, Pansai in Nadaun subdivision of the district, yesterday.

He was one of the passengers among the first group of people to be evacuated in the first flight by the Indian Government under ‘Operation Kaveri’. His wife, who is currently pregnant, had arrived just ten days ago from Sudan.

Agnihotri said the bombardment began suddenly and then they were not allowed to go out of their houses. “We had received information on April 15 that a protest will be organised, but it later turned into a civil war. Operation Kaveri saved my life. Officers in the Indian embassy in Sudan were very helpful and kept my hope of a safe return alive till I boarded the plane to India,” he added.

He said he went to Sudan in 2019 and frequently visited his home here. "I was working as an engineer and looking after the repair section of a mobile company. Now the challenge will be to find a livelihood here if the situation in Sudan did not return to normal soon,” added Agnihotri.