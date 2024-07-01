Opponents again, candidates promise development, welfare of masses

Will ensure health facilities on doorstep

Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma expressed his confidence in meeting various challenges in response to a variety of questions. Excerpts:

What are your plans for Hamirpur, if you are elected?

I wish to make Hamirpur a Smart City and would ensure that optimum health facilities are provided at the doorstep of people and this is not a difficult task.

Don’t you feel that byelections in Hamirpur would be difficult?

Not at all; in the previous election, I had very little time to do field work. But this time around I am able to meet people in the constituency. Since the last election, I have continued to meet and support people not only as a member of the Congress, but also as a doctor. I assisted people in need during the diarrhoea outbreak in one of the villages of the constituency. This byelection seems easier since people are asking the BJP candidate why he withdrew after being elected to the Vidhan Sabha earlier.

What will be your agenda for the byelection?

I am focusing on the constituency’s development and because Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is from the district, I will be able to get adequate resources for that. I wish to get a project to create products from pine needle that will boost the locals’ economy, besides mitigating forest fires. These bypolls are a contest between honest candidates and turncoats and the people are wise enough to choose between the two.

You were facing opposition from Congress leaders from Hamirpur. How do you plan to tackle that?

There were some who wanted to contest on Congress ticket but once the party decided its candidate, all started working together for the common goal. Now the Congress stands united and would win with a thumping margin.

