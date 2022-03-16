Opposition by locals leads to rise in power project cost: Himachal Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary today said that opposition by the local community to hydroelectric power projects and legal cases filed by them were resulting in huge project cost escalation. He was replying to a question asked by Rohit Thakur on the rise in cost in the case of the Sawra Kuddu project during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

Chaudhary said that in several hydroelectric projects, people had moved the National Green Tribunal, leading to an inordinate delay in execution. Rohit Thakur had sought the reasons for escalation in cost of the Sawra Kuddu project and the reduced generation, far below its capacity.

The minister said that in several places, difficult geology and terrain also delays projects, resulting in cost escalation. He added that Rs 2,186 crore had been spent on the project.

To a question asked by Arun Kumar on steps being taken to save fruit and other crops from wild animals, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar admitted that it was a cause for concern. “As per an estimate of an NGO, wild animals such as blue bulls, wild boars, rabbits and Sambahrs cause crop loss of around Rs 500 crore,” he said.

The minister said that the government was providing 50 per cent subsidy for the installation of interlocking chains to guard fields and 80 per cent subsidy for solar fencing.

