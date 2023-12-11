Opposition leaders involved in graft cases, says Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 10

Leaders of opposition parties were allegedly involved in corruption cases. This was alleged by former Chief Minister PK Dhumal here today. He said that it was not easy to grab hard earned money of people now as the Modi regime had adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. The Income Tax department had recovered over Rs 300 crore from a Congress parliamentarian from Jharkhand.

Dhumal said that the Prime Minister was working day and night to improve the dignity and honour of the country. The Prime Minister had given corruption-free governance in the last nine years. The victory of BJP in three states was due to welfare and progressive policies and programmes of Modi government. He said that BJP would win general elections 2024 with thumping majority.

