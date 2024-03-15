Opposition ‘misleading’ people on CAA: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, March 14
“The BJP has fulfilled the promise of enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. The law gives citizenship to people who have faced torture in other countries and does not snatch citizenship of anyone,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, at Nadaun near here today.
Anurag, while talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a welcome function organised by BJP workers for him, said that the leaders of opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, should stop misleading people on the CAA. He added that had the neighbouring countries honoured people belonging to minority communities and given them equal rights, such an Act was not needed.
He said that the country was divided on religious lines but countries like Pakistan defied the agreement of Partition. He added that the BJP had fulfilled promises made to the people of the country and constructed the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, enacted law to ban ‘triple talaq’ and now implemented the CAA.
Anurag urged BJP leaders and workers to start working at the booth level and make people aware about the welfare and development programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the country had emerged as the fastest growing economy among developing nations in the world under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
He said that the all-round development of the country was the outcome of the Prime Minister’s vision. He added that the party workers should start working to ensure the Prime Minister’s ‘hat-trick’ and victory on over 400 seats.
Anurag said that the BJP had resolved to win over 400 seats and this could only be achieved with the participation of workers at the grass-roots level. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for reposing trust in him.
Earlier, former MLAs Vijay Agnihotri and Kamlesh Kumari, district BJP president Deshraj Sharma, vice-president Abhayveer Singh Lovely, Usha Thakur, BJP general secretary Rajesh Thakur and media in-charge Vikas Sharma and Usha Birla welcomed Anurag.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Hamirpur
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them