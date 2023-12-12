Opposition plays up Priyanka Gandhi’s absence

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 11

The BJP played up the absence of senior party leadership from the Congress government rally organised here today.

In a press release issued here today, state spokesperson of BJP Sanjay Sharma said the absence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from the function organised to mark completion of one year of the Congress government was surprising. Priyanka had already arrived in Shimla. Despite request of the Chief Minister, she did not come to the programme in Dharamsala.

He said the party high command was not happy with the state government for its failure to implement the 10 guarantees given to people during elections.

Keeping schoolchildren and government employees standing for road shows and programs under pressure is misuse of government machinery.

