Orchards damaged after pipe burst in Kufri

A pipe of the Giri Water Scheme, which provides water to Shimla city, burst at Bithoodhar village near Kufri. The water gushing out from the pipe has damaged nearby orchards and fields. The authorities concerned should assess the damage and provide compensation to the affected farmers. — Rakesh, Kufri

Debris on Kangra-Ranital road

The road between Kangra and Ranital has been damaged due to landslides. At several places the administration has not cleared the debris from the road. The department concerned should clear the muck immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the national highway. — Rajesh Chaudhary, Kangra

No teacher at primary school

No teacher is available at primary school, Manihar of Sachani panchayat, Bhuntar, Kullu district for last 15 days. A JBT teacher who was posted here was transferred after summer vacation. Sometimes a teacher from nearby schools is sent here on deputation. But due to lack of regular teachers, the students are badly hit. A regular teacher should be posted here at the earliest. — Tek Chand, Bhuntar

