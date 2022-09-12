Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Orchards damaged after pipe burst in Kufri
A pipe of the Giri Water Scheme, which provides water to Shimla city, burst at Bithoodhar village near Kufri. The water gushing out from the pipe has damaged nearby orchards and fields. The authorities concerned should assess the damage and provide compensation to the affected farmers. — Rakesh, Kufri
Debris on Kangra-Ranital road
The road between Kangra and Ranital has been damaged due to landslides. At several places the administration has not cleared the debris from the road. The department concerned should clear the muck immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the national highway. — Rajesh Chaudhary, Kangra
No teacher at primary school
No teacher is available at primary school, Manihar of Sachani panchayat, Bhuntar, Kullu district for last 15 days. A JBT teacher who was posted here was transferred after summer vacation. Sometimes a teacher from nearby schools is sent here on deputation. But due to lack of regular teachers, the students are badly hit. A regular teacher should be posted here at the earliest. — Tek Chand, Bhuntar
