 Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race : The Tribune India

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Congress takes a bold decision on generational change

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Himachal CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

Unstinted loyalty to the Gandhis, ordinary worker’s image and apt caste and regional equations came together to take four-time Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ahead of rivals Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri in the race for Himachal Pradesh chief minister-ship.

Sukhu, 58, who hails from lower Himachal region of Hamirpur, was among early loyalists of Rahul Gandhi, when the latter was building a pan India team as party president between 2017 and 2019 and earlier as organisational in-charge of NSUI and Youth Congress.

Rahul had backed and promoted Sukhu as Himachal Congress President despite late chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s reservations.

Sukhu’s elevation as CM fits well with the Congress scheme of things going forward. 

First, it blunts the BJP attack that the Congress is a party of royals.

By choosing Sukhu (a dedicated organisation man who gradually rose up the ladder having won Himachal Pradesh university elections, municipal polls, served in NSUI, state Youth Congress and then led the state Congress) over Pratibha Singh, the erstwhile royal, the Congress has given a message that it values commitment over dynasty.

Sukhu's elevation also effects the long-delayed generational change in the hill state where late six-term CM Virbhadra Singh dominated the leadership for decades.

Pratibha Singh, late Virbhadra Singh's wife and Mukesh Agnihotri, his protege, lost out to Sukhu today with the party determined to project an independent line of leadership in Himachal, only the third state it rules, after Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

AICC sources said Sukhu earned the post having not just won his own election in Nadaun, but also managing to steer party’s wins in four of Hamirpur’s five segments, with the fifth segment going to independent Ashish Sharma, who is also in Sukhu’s camp.

The Congress win in Hamirpur came as a setback to BJP stalwart Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son, sitting union minister Anurag Thakur and worked as a psychological booster for the party.

Congress leaders said Sukhu also enjoyed the support of nearly 25 MLAs and fitted the caste equation well, as he hails from the dominant community of Rajputs.

Agnihotri, a Brahmin from Una, was named deputy CM to strike a community balance, with the party set to offer a meaty portfolio to Pratibha Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh to keep everyone happy.

Sukhu, meanwhile, is expected to carve a new path for himself and the Congress, a path independent of the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, who remained the unchallenged leader of the party in Himachal as long as he lived.

 

#Congress #Mukesh Agnihotri #Pratibha Singh #Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

5
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

6
Punjab

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

7
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

10
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; party high command announces decision

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

Oath ceremony at The Ridge on Sunday; Congress chief Kharge,...

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

He has served as state president of all 3 wings of Congress—...

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Congress takes a bold decision on generational change

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined ...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president