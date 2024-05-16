OTT platform for Himachali content creators launched

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

To spread Himachali culture and content across the world, Manoj Doogra, CEO and founder of Shucae Films, has launched an OTT platform — Shucae Films — for Himachali content creators. It is the state’s first OTT service solely dedicated to Himachali content and culture.

Doogra said every aspect of the platform would reflect the spirit of Himachal. It is not just a streaming service, but also a digital gateway to the rich traditions of Himachali life, he said. From snow-capped mountains to colourful festivals, the platform would offer viewers an authentic glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of Himachal.

“I am passionate about creating opportunities for young and talented content creators. My goal is to provide a platform for Himachali content creators to showcase their art and stories to a wider audience. I am trying to bring these creators to a global stage, thereby empowering them,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi