OTT platform for Himachali content creators launched

Mandi, May 15
To spread Himachali culture and content across the world, Manoj Doogra, CEO and founder of Shucae Films, has launched an OTT platform — Shucae Films — for Himachali content creators. It is the state’s first OTT service solely dedicated to Himachali content and culture.
Doogra said every aspect of the platform would reflect the spirit of Himachal. It is not just a streaming service, but also a digital gateway to the rich traditions of Himachali life, he said. From snow-capped mountains to colourful festivals, the platform would offer viewers an authentic glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of Himachal.
“I am passionate about creating opportunities for young and talented content creators. My goal is to provide a platform for Himachali content creators to showcase their art and stories to a wider audience. I am trying to bring these creators to a global stage, thereby empowering them,” he said.
