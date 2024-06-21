Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

A middle-aged shopkeeper has been arrested for the alleged sexual harassment of 11 girls of a government senior secondary school at Chopal in Shimla district. A case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the suspect following a complaint by the school and the victims.

Incidentally, the suspect has served a life sentence for committing a murder. According to local residents, the suspect is a former policeman. However, the police have not confirmed it yet. He was on the run after an FIR was lodged against him on Wednesday and was apprehended today.

“The suspect runs a shop adjacent to the school. As per the complaint, he used to harass and touch the girls inappropriately when they went to his shop to buy items,” said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi. “He was apprehended today and investigations are on,” he said.

According to a teacher at the school, the victims are students of Class VII to XI and all of them are minor. “The matter came to light when the head girl of the school informed the school principal about it a few days ago. The principal immediately summoned the girls, and then 11 girls confirmed that they had been sexually harassed by the suspect,” the teacher said. He said the incidents took place before or after the school timings. “He runs a shop adjacent to the school building. The students go to the shop to buy eatables or stationery. These incidents happened at that time,” he said.

Following the revelation, there’s a sense of panic among students. “Such an incident will naturally cause fear and panic among the students. The students have been counselled by members of the sexual harassment committee. Hopefully, they will get over it soon,” the teacher said.

Meanwhile, local residents are seething with anger and have demanded strict action against him. “He came out of the prison a couple of years ago and should be sent back to the jail. He’s a known troublemaker, but no one thought he will stoop to such a level,” said a member of the Chopal Nagar Panchayat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla