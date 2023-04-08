Out of stock, Dhani Ram Shandil seeks Covid vaccine from Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil has urged the Central Government to supply Covid-19 vaccine so that people can be administered the precautionary dose. However, the vaccine is not available in the state at present.

Shandil participated in a virtual meeting convened by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the health ministers of all states on the Covid situation and the state of preparedness. He told Mandaviya that the situation in Himachal was under control and the government had sufficient resources to handle any eventuality.

According to a spokesperson, Shandil said that the state had a sufficient number of beds availabile and an adequate supply of oxygen along with an adequate number of ventilators in healthcare facilities throughout the state.

He said that the weekly positivity rate was 6.6 per cent and the current hospital admission rate was 0.9 per cent. The minister added that the state was conducting around 5,000 tests per day.

He said that Covid-19 coordination and review meetings at the state and district levels would be conducted on a regular basis as per the directions given by the Union Health Minister.

Over the past few days, the state has recorded positive cases in excess of 300. The number on Friday seems to have dipped.

