Ovarian cancer event at IGMC

Shimla, March 31

The Cancer Hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), conducted a symposium on ovarian cancer under the banner of the first Himachal Pradesh Chapter of Genitourinary and Gynaecological Malignancy in collaboration with the Oncological Society of Himachal Pradesh. The theme for the symposium was ‘Conquering Cancer through Comprehensive Care’. Over 75 oncologists from North India took part in the programme.

Dr Jyoti Vajpayee from Mumbai emphasised the importance of pre and post-test genetic counselling for all patients of ovarian cancer who are advised genetic testing. Dr Atul Sharma, the only gynaecologist from the state presently working in Kamla Nehru Hospital, said the most important prognostic marker for the cure of ovarian cancer patient was surgery.

If complete surgery of the patient is done without leaving any residual disease, the probability of cure is maximum, he added.

Dr Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Delhi, Associate Director (Medical oncology) Dr Sumit Goyal apprised the audience of the recent trend in the management of the ovarian cancer.

He also talked about newer drugs that had been discovered and used around the world.

“Now, generic drugs are available in our country from Indian pharmaceutical companies at a very nominal prices. Therefore, the treatment has now become more economical and our patients are now able to afford it,” he said.

Cancer hospital head Dr Manish Gupta, while concluding the symposium, said, “It is important that the management of the patient is decided by the multidisciplinary tumour board in consultation with the patient and the family. All aspects of the disease — including the economic factors and genetics — should be taken into consideration for the best results.”

