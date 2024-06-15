Over 100 achievers feted at Sanawar ceremony

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 14

Over 300 books were awarded to over 100 students during the annual prize distribution ceremony at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, today.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.

The students, were felicitated for achieving excellence in over 60 curricular and co-curricular disciplines. The ceremony commenced with welcoming the chief guest followed by cultural performances.

Celebrating their performance in the recently announced CBSE Board results, fifteen students received cash awards for topping in various subjects. For their consistently brilliant performance in academics over the years, nine students received the ‘Scholar’s Tie’ for the academic year 2023. Going beyond the classrooms, imparting value based and experiential education, over 50 students were felicitated with special prizes for their proficiency in more than 30 co-curricular areas, including social work, multimedia, Indian music, Indian dance, robotics, band, fashion design, photography, dramatics, debating, artificial intelligence and many more.

The coveted Durant Prize for English literature went to Veer Devgan, Khai Muanding bagged the Yog Raj Palta Memorial Art Trophy for his accomplishments in fine-arts and the ‘Cariappa Shield’ for Best boarding house went to Vindhya House.

Sanjay applauded the holistic education imparted to students at Sanawar. He further commended the students for their exemplary performance in academics and co-curricular activities.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said Sanawar was wholeheartedly committed to taking forward the pedagogical goals of the National Education Policy (2020) and the National Curriculum Framework in letter and spirit and was also actively engaged in building capacity of other schools in the state for the same.

