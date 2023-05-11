Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 10

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a massive demolition drive to remove illegal structures and encroachments along the NH-5 in Shimla.

The NHAI officials along with a posse of police personnel removed more than 100 encroachments in Vikasnagar, Panthaghati and BCS areas in the city. Notably, the NHAI has initiated the drive to remove illegal structures after a High Court order in this regard recently.

The demolition drive started on Monday in the Panthaghati area, wherein over 52 encroachments along the NH were removed. On Tuesday, 32 illegal structures were demolished at Vikasnagar and over 20 encroachments were removed in the BCS area before the JCB machine broke down and the drive was halted today.

Among all the encroachments removed by the NHAI, it were mainly illegal structures raised for parking, kiosks and vends, extended structures as balconies that were found in large numbers.

Talking to The Tribune, Kunzang Hishe Negi, Assistant Engineer, NHAI, Shimla, said, “We keep getting a lot of complaints regarding encroachments and illegal structures along the roads in the city. But after a recent High Court order, we have started a demolition drive to remove encroachments in Shimla. We have already removed more than 100 illegal structures in the past three days in the Panthaghati, Vikasnagar and BCS areas. After a JCB machine broke down in the BCS area, we had to halt the drive for today. The drive will continue in the coming days and illegal structures along the NH in Tutikandi, Mehli, Bhattakuffer and Dhalli among others will be removed.”

Negi said, “We are expecting full cooperation from the local administration so that all illegal structures and encroachments can be removed along the NH in the city.”

NHAI officials said besides obstructing their work, these illegal structures were also dangerous for pedestrians as well as commuters.