Over 100 lecturers appointed across state: Speaker Pathania

Hamirpur, November 21
The state government has appointed over 100 lecturers in colleges to provide better education to students. This was stated by Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha while inaugurating HP University Youth Festival at Sidharth Degree College, Nadaun, near here today.
Pathania said the ongoing festival would provide a platform to students to showcase their talent in various fields of cultural and folklore. He stressed that extracurricular activities were as important as academics and every student should participate in such activities for their all-round development.
As many as 1,000 students from over 55 colleges from across the state are participating in this youth festival.
Appreciating his working, the Speaker said even World Bank and leaders of the BJP had appreciated the working of the CM. Hemraj Bairwa, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Akriti Sharma SP and Aprajita Chandel SDM Nadaun were also present on the occasion.
