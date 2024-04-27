Over 100 riders to embark on mountain bike race on May 11

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

The 11th Shimla Mountain Biking (MTB) race, with participation from 100 riders from 25 cities across the country, will be flagged off from here on May 11.

Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Shivalik Range of the Himalayas, this annual mountain biking extravaganza will be a thrilling showcase of endurance, skill and the sheer spirit of adventure.

National champions like Akshit Gaur, Yugal Thakur, Ankush Arya, Gaurav Negi, and Rajveer along with women national champions Priyanka Mehta, Sunita Shreshtha and Divija Sood will be the key faces apart from teams from services and host of national riders.

The race features a challenging two-stage format covering a distance of 120km with an elevation gain of 3000 metres. The route will take participants through dense forests, river crossings, rugged terrains and beautiful meadows, offering the ultimate off-roading adventure.

The registration and prologue flag off for the event will begin on May 10 and the Stage I flag off will be on May 11, while the Stage II flag off will be on May 12. The podium and prize distribution ceremony will be held on May 12 at the Ridge here. Pioneered by HASTPA, the event has grown exponentially over the years, drawing participants from across the globe.

Since its inception in 2011, the race has set a benchmark for cross-country racing events in the country, fostering new talent and promoting Shimla as a premier destination for mountain biking. HASTPA Chief Mohit Sood expressed excitement over the event’s growth and pledged continued efforts to elevate Shimla’s global standing in the realm of mountain biking community.

“Riders from across the nation gather to battle it out against the rugged terrain and each other, pushing their limits to claim their moment of glory. It’s not just about individual triumph but also about representing one’s city, with the coveted title of the Mountain Biking Capital of India up for grabs,” said Sood. The event promises an unmatched blend of pain, joy and the ultimate rush that only the Himalayas can offer, he added.

Firefox, a leading outdoor adventure gear manufacturer, will sponsor the race for the first time this year.

