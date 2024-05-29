Over 100 teams participate in night cricket tournament

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 28

Inspired by the glamour of day-night cricket matches played in floodlights, a tournament is underway at the Dari Mela ground in Dharamsala. Taking cue from the recently held IPL matches at the HPCA stadium here, ‘Upward Study’ has taken this unique initiative, attracting participation of over 100 teams. The tournament is likely to continue for another two to three weeks before the grand finale on June 25.

Since day time is unusually hot, the matches would be after sunset. The organisers have illuminated the entire ground, attracting a huge audience. With an aim to harness the youth’s potential, founder of the tournament Pankaj Rathore has ensured their widespread participation.

To tap the local talent, the tournament has two categories of Under-17 and 18-Plus. The organisers are of the opinion that the event would help young boys relieve stress, be health conscious and harness a sense of healthy competition among them.

Talking to The Tribune, Pankaj said, “We are surprised to see the overwhelming response with over 100 teams lined up for registration. Encouraged by this, we are planning to host an inter-school tournament soon.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #IPL