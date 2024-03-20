Over 14L voters to cast ballot in Hamirpur Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 19

As many as 14,38,993 voters will exercise their right to franchise in the General Elections in the Hamiprur parliamentary constituency, said Amarjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Returning Officer, while addressing mediapersons at the Hamir Bhawan here yesterday.

He said, “There are 730,866 male voters, including 22,713 service voters, 708,112 women voters, including 556 service voters, and 15 third gender voters. There are a total of 23,269 service voters. As many as 34,589 voters, including 15,601 female, are in the 18 to 19 age group and they will exercise their right to franchise for the first time.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency would be held on June 1 and counting on June 4. He added that the counting of votes in the Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una Assembly segments would be held at the district headquarters while in the Jaswan-Pragpur and Dehra Assembly constituencies, it would be conducted at Dehra in Kangra district and at Dharampur in Mandi district for the Dharampur Assembly constituency. There are 17 Assembly constituencies in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, namely Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharmapur, Nadaun, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Bhoranj, Barsar, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Bilaspur, Jhandutta, Ghumarwin and Shri Naina Devi ji.

Amarjit said that polling would be held in 1,784 polling stations in the constituency and 113 of these had been critical. He added that all security arrangements had been suggested to ensure a free and fair election process.

He said that 24x7 surveillance on the movement of people would be maintained. He added that a complaint cell had been established to address such complaints and voters could inform about such activity on the given helpline numbers, including 1950, 01972-221277, 221377 and 221477.

#Hamirpur #Lok Sabha