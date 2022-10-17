Over 1K booths set up in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 16

In the wake of the Assembly polls, the district administration has set up 1,090 polling stations in the district.

Addressing the media here, DC Arindam Chaudhari said of the total 1,090 polling stations, 77 were set up in urban areas and 1,113 in rural areas.

He said there were 53 vulnerable polling stations, 23 critical, 21 model, 20 managed by women and two managed by specially abled persons.

“The filing of nominations will start from October 17, while the last date will be October 25. During holidays, nominations will not be filed. The scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 29. Voting will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8. Till December 10, the polls will be completed,” he added.

The DC further said as many as 8.58 lakh voters had been registered in the district to date. Also, webcasting will be done in 600 stations. “To ensure transparency and speedy disposal of the poll code violations, the ECI has designed a cVIGIL mobile app for citizens,” he said.