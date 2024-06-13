Over 1K children to get Rs 4,000 under Vatsalya Scheme in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, June 12

Under the sponsorship programme of Mission Vatsalya Scheme, 1,210 eligible children up to the age of 18 in Una district will be provided a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000. Presiding over a district-level review meeting of District Child Welfare Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar said these children were presently, beneficiaries of Mother Teresa Asahay Matri Sambal Yojana, in which they were being given a stipend of Rs 500 per month by the government.

Gurjar said Mission Vatsalya Scheme covered those children whose mothers were either widowed, divorced or abandoned by their families or if the children were orphans living with their extended families. The benefit of the scheme would also be extended to children whose parents were suffering from a life-threatening or serious illness, rendering them incapacitated or financially and physically incapable of taking care of the children.

The ADC said that as per the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, children in need of care and protection, such as those victims of natural disaster, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, those homeless, HIV or AIDS affected, disabled, missing, runaways, beggars, tortured or exploited and in need of assistance and rehabilitation and those covered under the PM Cares for Children Scheme were also eligible to be beneficiaries of this scheme.

Gurjar said the purpose of Mission Vatsalya was to ensure a healthy and happy childhood for every child, providing them opportunities to explore their potential and supporting their all-round development, besides establishing a sensitive eco-system for their integrated development. He urged people to bring it to the notice of District Child Protection Officer Kamaldeep Singh if any eligible child had not been covered under the scheme. Kamaldeep can be contacted on 8219604768 or at the office telephone number 01975-225850.

