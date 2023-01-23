Over 200 to take part in skiing, snowboarding championship

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 22

Ludar Thakur, president of Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association, said that the skiing and snowboarding championship would be organised on the Ski Slopes of Solang valley in Kullu district from January 26 to 28. The move is aimed at promoting winter sports, which will give impetus to the winter tourism in the state.

He said over 200 participants from different parts of the state are expected to reach Manali to take part in the three-day event to display their talent. The competitions of skiing and snowboarding games would be held in different categories for men and women.

“The ski slopes of Solang valley have adequate snow on the ground to ensure smooth conduct of the winter sports event. Preparations are underway to organise this event successfully. The event will be organised under the aegis of Ski and Snowboard India, HP Sports Council, HP Olympic Association and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports,” he said.

“The top performers will be selected for various national and international competitions,” he added.