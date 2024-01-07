Over 24K cases settled in lok adalats: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

As many as 24,091 cases of mutation and partition were disposed of in revenue lok adalats organised in the state on January 4 and 5, said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi here today. A record 3,544 partition cases were disposed of from December 3, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

Negi said that 1,823 new partition cases were registered in various revenue courts in December last year. Besides, 3,544 partition cases were disposed of till January 5, 2024, which was more than double the total 1,823 cases. He added, “The state government will continue to organise revenue lok adalats from time to time in future as well so that revenue matters of general people can be settled in a time-bound manner.”

