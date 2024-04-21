Over 250 participate in intra-moot court event at HPNLU

Shimla, April 20
Over 250 participants showcased their legal talent and fostered rigorous debate on contemporary legal issues during the two-day Intra-Moot Court Competition organised by the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla.
The seven-session event witnessed the participation of undergraduate students. The pupils’ advocacy skills were tested in a simulated courtroom environment.
The competition, conducted in a hybrid model, was graced by a panel of judges comprising faculty members of the university and students of postgraduate and PhD programmes, along with the varsity’s alumni, who provided invaluable feedback and evaluation to the aspiring legal minds.
HPNLU Moot Court Committee chairperson Ambika said, “The 7th HPNLU Intra-Moot Court Competition exemplifies our commitment to nurturing legal talent and promoting excellence in advocacy. We are immensely proud of the dedication and passion displayed by all participants, and we commend them for their outstanding performances.”
“The competition not only provided a platform for students to hone their advocacy skills but also facilitated networking opportunities and intellectual exchange among legal scholars and practitioners,” she added.
“As HPNLU continues to uphold its legacy of excellence in legal education, this Intra Moot Court Competition stands as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant culture of legal scholarship and professional development,” she said.
