Over 280 public cases settled in Bilaspur villages

Hamirpur, December 21
As many as 284 cases were settled in the Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur programme organised in Bilaspur district, said Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, at Bilaspur today.
He said 114 land mutations were done while one land registry and 32 family register copies were given to the needy at the programme. Besides, 72 different certificates were issued and 14 other cases were settled.
Rai said the district administration organised camps under the Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur programme at Binola, Majherwa, Panjgain, Tali, Ghandalwin, Barthin, Jukhala, Swahan, Kapahra and Bharolikalan villages from December 19 to 21 to address the grievances of people. He said teams headed by SDMs and tehsildars were present at the camps in the villages. “The programme has been launched to facilitate people on their doorstep.”
