Over 3,000 challans issued for illegal mining in Himachal this year

Shimla, April 23

As many as 3,028 challans have been issued for illegal mining across the state and a fine of Rs 1.73 crore has been collected from January 1 to April 21 this year. Of these 3,028 challans, 2,480 have been compounded while the remaining 548 have been sent to the courts.

Police-public cooperation vital We urge the general public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities related to illegal mining operations. Cooperation between the state police and the public is vital to combating such illegal practices and preserving our environment for future generations. Sanjay Kundu, DGP

Apart from this, 14 cases of illegal mining have been registered and 256 vehicles involved in illegal mining impounded.

According to the data issued by police, the number of challans in 2024 (Jan 1 to April 21) has increased by 44% as compared to the year 2023 (Jan 1 to April 21) while the amount of fine collected has also increased by 39.8 % in 2024 as compared to the year 2023.

During the year 2023 (Jan 1 to April 21), 2,099 challans for illegal mining were issued by the police. Out of these challans, the police compounded 1,679 challans and collected a fine of Rs 1.23 crore from the violators. The remaining 420 challans were sent to the courts.

Similarly, 12 cases of illegal mining were also registered during the said period and around 94 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the state police was taking strict action against the mining mafia year after year and has adopted a “zero tolerance policy against the mining mafia”.

“The Police Department is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring conservation of the natural resources of the state. We also aim to protect the environment, protect legitimate businesses and maintain the integrity of mining regulations in the state. We will continue to take strict action against any individual or group found involved in illegal mining activities.

